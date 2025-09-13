Mt. Morris man gets probation for unlawful restraint, violating orders of protection

A Mt. Morris man accused of violating an order of protection 33 times from December to March pleaded guilty Wednesday, Sept. 10, to two of those felony charges and one felony charge of unlawful restraint – all involving the same woman.

Michael Kaemke, 54, entered the guilty pleas as he appeared in court with his attorney Ogle County Public Defender Kathleen Isley in front of Associate Judge Anthony Peska.

Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Voss said a plea agreement had been reached wherein Kaemke would receive 30 months probation and 300 days in jail on each of the three felony counts in return for pleading guilty.

“These would be concurrent sentences,” said Isley.

Because Kaemke had already served at least 50 percent of the jail sentence - 157 days (day-for-day) - that condition was already satisfied, Isley said.

Voss said the unlawful restraint charge occurred in June 2024 when Kaemke prevented the woman and her son from leaving a Byron residence.

Kaemke was charged with repeatedly contacting the woman he was accused of unlawfully restraining in 2024 despite an order by an Ogle County judge who told him to have no contact with the woman as the case proceeded through the court system.

Kaemke was awaiting trial on the 2024 offense when prosecutors say he contacted the woman 33 times through telephone calls, voicemail, Facebook Messenger and text messages.

The Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Kaemke on April 2 with 33 counts of felony violating an order of protection and petitioned the court April 8 to rescind his pretrial release on the 2024 charges.

On Wednesday, Kaemke pleaded guilty to two of the violation of an order of protection charges and the others were dismissed.

Voss also read the woman’s victim impact statement in open court.

The woman accused Kaemke of abusing her “emotionally and physically” and causing her to suffer “anxiety and fear”. She said she could not sleep and constantly suffered “fight or flight” symptoms because of the incidents.

When asked by Peska if he wanted to make any statement to the court, Kaemke replied: “No sir”.

Under the agreement, Kaemke was ordered to have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the woman or her minor child.

Kaemke must also submit to DNA testing, cooperate and satisfactorily complete the Domestic Violence Intervention Program, and cooperate and complete a mental health evaluation and treatment as recommended by the probation department.

At an April 16 hearing, Isley said Kaemke was refusing to appear in court in person or by video conference and requested he be evaluated by a court-appointed clinical psychologist. Isley argued she doubted Kaemke had the mental ability to assist with his defense.

Peska agreed and suggested Jayne Braden, a forensic and clinical psychologist in Sycamore, evaluate Kaemke.

Braden has provided evaluations for many defendants in Ogle County and often is appointed by the court to perform such tasks. In July, Braden determined Kaemke fit to stand trial.

Kaemke had been held in the Ogle County Jail since his arrest in April.

Class 4 felonies have a sentencing range of one to six years in state prison upon conviction, followed by six months of mandatory supervised release. Probation of up to 30 months also can be ordered.