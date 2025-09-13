Learn how to protect public health with non-restaurant food safety training

University of Illinois Extension is now offering an accessible, self-paced online course designed specifically for food handlers working in non-restaurant settings across Illinois.

The Illinois Food Handler Training course equips staff and volunteers with the essential knowledge to ensure food safety from storage and preparation to cleaning and sanitizing.

This training is ideal for individuals who handle food in schools, hospitals, nursing homes, licensed day care centers, retail food stores, and other non-restaurant facilities. It fulfills the Illinois Department of Public Health’s requirements for non-restaurant food handlers and plays a critical role in preventing food-borne illness and protecting public health.

“Food safety is everyone’s responsibility, and as part of our commitment to community education and public well-being, this course provides accessible, evidence-based training that empowers food handlers in non-restaurant settings with the knowledge and confidence they need to implement safe practices and protect the health of those they serve,” Jenna Smith, nutrition and wellness educator, said.

Key course features:

Meets Illinois Department of Public Health requirements.

Focuses on food safety best practices.

Available online and self-paced for convenience.

Cost is $5 per person or free for University of Illinois Extension staff and volunteers. For more information and to register, visit go.illinois.edu/FHTraining.

This course is not intended for restaurant employees or individuals with a valid Certified Food Protection Manager certificate.