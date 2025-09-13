Extension will host free virtual program on diabetes starting Oct. 3

With diabetes on the rise across the nation, the need for education and support has never been greater. Fortunately, managing diabetes doesn’t have to be overwhelming.

University of Illinois Extension is offering a free, interactive virtual series designed to help individuals with diabetes or pre-diabetes take control of their health and live vibrant, fulfilling lives.

Take Charge of Your Diabetes is a six-week program that equips participants with practical tools and strategies to become confident health managers. Led by Family Life Educator Cheri Burcham and Program Coordinator Jan Saglier, the sessions cover essential topics such as healthy eating, counting carbs, stress management, exercise and physical activity, monitoring blood sugar, medication management, working effectively with medical providers, and much more.

The program will be held virtually via Zoom on Fridays, from Oct. 3 to Nov. 14 (excluding Oct. 24) from 1-3:30 p.m. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required by Sept. 29. To register, call Burcham at 217-543-3755 or Saglier at 815-544-3710.

This program meets the American Diabetes Association’s Diabetes Support Initiative criteria, ensuring high-quality support for those managing the condition. University of Illinois Extension is committed to providing equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you require reasonable accommodations, please contact the event coordinator.