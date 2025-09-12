Letter: Be an informed citizen who is concerned for a healthy community, state and nation

A healthy democracy leads to healthy communities. A high voter turnout encourages elected officials to be more accountable. 26,096 out of a potential pool of 33,870 voted in the election of 2024 in Ogle County, while 19,647 out of a potential pool of 32,022 voted in 2022.

Here’s my concern. Ogle County is known as the most Republican County in Illinois. If you want to vote your choice, all too often it can only be for a Republican.

Where’s the two-party system at the ballot box, especially for county and statewide positions? Can you have a democracy with only one party offering candidates? An issue in voting is voter apathy and indifference. I suspect such a showing by the Democrats contributes to this attitude.

My other issue is gerrymandering – something being currently played out in Texas and California. I don’t like it. I believe this helps contribute to distrust of the election process, promotes complicated rules and laws, and encourages voter suppression.

Vote. Yes, vote. But do so as an engaged citizen who is informed and concerned for a healthy community, state and nation. For those seeking elected office, run a campaign that has integrity and the welfare of the citizenry at heart. This is a pregnant time that will set the direction of our country for some time. We do better with all voices being heard.

Rev. Ronald D. Larson, retired clergy

Mt. Morris