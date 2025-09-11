Rochelle City Council: Amendment to public works mutual aid agreement approved

The Rochelle City Council at its meeting Monday, Sept. 8, unanimously approved an amendment to an agreement with the Illinois Public Works Mutual Aid Network.

The city first entered into an agreement with IPWMAN in 2014 to provide and receive emergency assistance in the event of a natural or manmade disaster that would require action beyond normal capabilities. Being involved with IPWMAN involves assistance with equipment, materials and personnel in the event of a disaster.

Nearly 500 Illinois agencies are members of IPWMAN. Mutual aid through IPWMAN can be used for emergency events such as tornados, blizzards, ice storms, flooding, infrastructure failures, earthquakes, terrorism, and non-emergency planned events.

The amendment to the original agreement includes mutual aid not being just for emergencies, IPWMAN being governed by a nonprofit board, and a new process for future amendment.

City Public Works Director Tim Isley said mutual aid through IPWMAN was used by the city back in 2015 when an EF4 tornado hit just outside town, destroying dozens of homes.

“This allows us to get help from other communities, as well as help other communities in need,” Isley said. “When we did get help from this, we got support from five or six different communities. IPWMAN is a really great organization and I enjoy working with them. They’ve helped communities save millions of dollars.”

Mayor John Bearrows expressed his support for the partnership.

“It’s a great humanitarian thing to do,” Bearrows said.

EMS

The council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services to participate in its Ground Emergency Medical Transport program to benefit Rochelle Fire Department ambulance services.

In 2019 the state introduced legislation that allows municipalities to collect additional Medicaid reimbursement for ambulance services beyond what Medicaid reimburses for emergency transportation. RFD has participated in the program since it started.

The reimbursement is based on the cost of delivery for the service, and because that number changes, the agreement must be periodically updated.

Parking

The council voted unanimously to postpone a vote until Sept. 22 to potentially remove no parking signage and allow parking on either side of Avenue G between South Main Street and South Third Street.

Parking is currently prohibited along either side of Avenue G between South Main Street and Wood Street. Currently, the 300 block of Avenue G between South Main Street and South Third Street has a designated left turn lane. As the block of Avenue G is no longer part of Rochelle’s designated truck route, the left turn lane is no longer necessary, and the city is considering removing the dedicated left turn lane to allow parking to improve conditions for residents.

Isley said Monday that the vote was postponed for “further consideration.”

Proclamations

Bearrows read a proclamation during the meeting in honor of Constitution Week from Sept. 17-23, 2025. The proclamation was accepted by members of the Rochelle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

A proclamation in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15, 2025) was read by City Councilwoman Rosaelia Arteaga and presented to Eddie and Melissa Villalobos, representing longtime local Mexican restaurant El Sol.