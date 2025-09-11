Ogle County residents named to SNHU summer 2025 president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2025 president’s list: Kaylee Lorenz and Gregory Taylor of Stillman Valley, and Trevor Hegge and Jazmin Semple of Byron. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.