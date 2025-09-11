Shaw Local

Ogle County residents named to SNHU summer 2025 president’s list

By Shaw Local News Network

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2025 president’s list: Kaylee Lorenz and Gregory Taylor of Stillman Valley, and Trevor Hegge and Jazmin Semple of Byron. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

