City of Polo, school district to apply for Safe Routes to School grant

The city of Polo and the Polo School District recently announced a collaborative effort to apply for the Safe Routes to School Program Grant.

The state and federally funded initiative is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation to promote and support safe, healthy, and active transportation for K-12 students, with a special focus on walking and biking to school.

Securing the grant would offer funding to the city for crucial safety infrastructure, such as new sidewalks and bike lanes. It would also support the school district in conducting education and encouragement programs designed to increase student physical activity and reduce traffic congestion around schools.

To strengthen the grant application, the entities require the community’s input and participation.

Parents/guardians will receive an electronic survey sent to the email address they have on file with the school district. Students in first through 12th grade will also complete a brief survey at school regarding how they get to and from school each day.

On Tuesday, Sept. 9 (with a rain date of Wednesday, Sept. 10), Mr. Kyker from Polo city maintenance will be taking pictures of students walking to school in areas where there are no sidewalks. Photographs are strictly for the purpose of the grant application to illustrate the need for infrastructure improvements. No students’ faces will be included in the pictures.

“The city and schools believe that by working together, we can best utilize our resources to support our community,” according to a city and school district news release. “This partnership is a testament to our belief that our size is our strength. Should you have any questions regarding this initiative, please do not hesitate to reach out to the city and school district.”