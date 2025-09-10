Ogle County 4-H Fair Clothing Show winners named

Ogle County 4-H Fair Clothing Show winners were recently named. Winners are as follows:

Sewing - Top of Class Sewing 1: Sewn Clothing Exhibit: Madeline Kusnierz. Top of Class Sewing 2: Sewn Clothing Exhibit: Lauren Hickman. Top of Class Sewing 3: Sewn Clothing Exhibit: Ella Beran. Grand Champion Sewn Clothing Exhibit: Ella Beran. Reserve Grand Champion Sewn Clothing Exhibit: Lauren Hickman. Top of Class Sewing 1: Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit: Emma Zimmerman. Grand Champion Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit: Emma Zimmerman. Reserve Grand Champion Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit: Madeline Kusnierz

Shopping - Top of Class Shopping in Style Beginning: Lydia Sherburne. Top of Class Shopping in Style Intermediate: Ashley Harbaugh. Grand Champion Shopping in Style: Lydia Sherburne. Reserve Grand Champion Shopping in Style: Ashley Harbaugh.

Costume Design - Top of Class Costume Design Beginner: Elizabeth Kennedy. Grand Champion Costume Design: Elizabeth Kennedy.

Clothing Embellishment - Top of Class Clothing Embellishment Combination: Elizabeth Kennedy. Grand Champion Clothing Embellishment: Elizabeth Kennedy. Reserve Grand Champion Clothing Embellishment: Sophia Stein.

Visual Arts - Top of Class Visual Arts Quilting – You Can Quilt: Emily Harbaugh. Top of Class Visual Arts Quilting – Quilting the Best Better: Shelby Harbaugh. Grand Champion Visual Arts Quilting: Emily Harbaugh. Reserve Grand Champion Visual Arts Quilting: Shelby Harbaugh.