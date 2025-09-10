Shaw Local

Byron Public Library to welcome new director with Sept. 23 event

The Byron Public Library District is pleased to announce a special Meet & Greet event to welcome the new library director, Jason Sleet Shirley.

The Byron Public Library District is pleased to announce a special Meet & Greet event to welcome the new library director, Jason Sleet Shirley.

Community members are invited to attend the event Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Byron Public Library.

The casual drop-in event will give patrons a chance to meet Shirley, learn about his vision for the library’s future, and share their thoughts on how the library can best serve the Byron community.

All are welcome to attend. No RSVP is necessary. For more information, email bethm@byronlibrary.org.

