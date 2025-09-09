Ogle County 4-H Fair Swine Show winners named

Jaxon Alderks (left) smiles after receiving the Grand Champion Market Swine banner from 4-H Ambassador Allissa Martin (right) during the 4-H Swine Show. (Photo supplied by Ogle County Extension)

Ogle County 4-H Fair Swine Show winners were recently named. Winners are as follows:

Champion Junior Showmanship: Emree Wiltfang. Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Grady Poliska. Champion Senior Showmanship: Gwendolyn Hall. Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Gwendolyn Hall. Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Grady Poliska. Third Place Breeding Gilt: Emree Wiltfang. Fourth Place Breeding Gilt: Jaxon Alderks. Fifth Place Breeding Gilt: Paisley Poliska. Grand Champion Market Swine: Jaxon Alderks. Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine: Gwendolyn Hall. Third Place Market Swine: Gwendolyn Hall. Fourth Place Market Swine: Maxwell Thurow. Fifth Place Market Swine: Maxwell Thurow. Grand Champion Pair of Barrows: Emma Schier. Reserve Grand Champion Pair of Barrows: Eralynn Wiltfang. Grand Champion Pair of Gilts: Maxx Wiltfang. Reserve Grand Champion Pair of Gilts: Paisley Poliska. Champion Ogle County Born and Raised Gilt: Grady Poliska. Reserve Champion Ogle County Born and Raised Gilt: Paisley Poliska. Champion Ogle County Born and Raised Barrow: Jaxon Alderks. Reserve Champion Ogle County Born and Raised Barrow: Ayden Alderks.