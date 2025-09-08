Ogle County 4-H Fair Poultry Show winners named

Kaden Lingbeck conferences with the judge during the 4-H Poultry Show. (Photo provided by Ogle County Extension)

Ogle County 4-H Fair Poultry Show winners were recently named. Winners are as follows:

Champion Junior Showmanship: Kodi Hubbard. Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Jenna Heller. Champion Senior Showmanship: Kailee Miller.

Large Fowl Classes - Top of Class American Hen: Kodi Hubbard. Top of Class American Cock: Kodi Hubbard. Top of Class American Pullet: Kaden Lingbeck. Top of Call American Cockerel: Kailee Miller. Grand Champion American: Kodi Hubbard. Reserve Grand Champion American: Kodi Hubbard. Top of Class Asiatic Hen: Jenna Heller. Top of Class Asiatic Cock: Anna Marquardt. Top of Class Asiatic Pullet: Jenna Heller. Top of Class Asiatic Cockerel: Luke Rasmussen. Grand Champion Asiatic: Luke Rasmussen. Reserve Grand Champion Asiatic: Jenna Heller. Top of Class English Hen: Kate Costello. Top of Class English Pullet: Kodi Hubbard. Top of Class English Cockerel: Kodi Hubbard. Grand Champion English: Kate Costello. Reserve Grand Champion English: Kaden Lingbeck. Top of Class Mediterranean Hen: Kate Costello. Top of Class Mediterranean Pullet: Kaden Lingbeck. Grand Champion Mediterranean: Kaden Lingbeck. Reserve Grand Champion Mediterranean: Kailee Miller. Top of Class Continental Cock: Anna Marquardt. Top of Class Continental Pullet: Kailee Miller. Top of Class Continental Cockerel: Luke Rasmussen. Grand Champion Continental: Kailee Miller. Reserve Grand Champion Continental: Luke Rasmussen. Top of Class Other Standard Breeds Hen: Isaac Williams. Top of Class Other Standard Breeds Pullet: Kailee Miller. Top of Class Other Standard Breeds Cockerel: Isaac Williams. Grand Champion Other Standard Breeds: Kailee Miller. Reserve Grand Champion Other Standard Breeds: Isaac Williams.

Bantam Classes - Top of Class All Other Bantam Cock: Isaac Williams. Top of Class All Other Bantam Cockerel: Kaden Lingbeck. Grand Champion All Other Bantam: Kaden Lingbeck. Reserve Grand Champion All Other Bantam: Isaac Williams. Top of Class Feather Legged Bantam Hen: Kodi Hubbard. Top of Class Feather Legged Bantam Cock: Kodi Hubbard. Top of Class Feather Legged Bantam Pullet: Kailee Miller. Top of Class Feather Legged Bantam Cockerel: Kailee Miller. Grand Champion Feather Legged Bantam: Kodi Hubbard. Reserve Grand Champion Feather Legged Bantam: Kailee Miller.

Egg Production & Meat Pen Classes - Top of Class Production/Commercial/Hybrid Female: Kaden Lingbeck. Grand Champion Production Pen: Kaden Lingbeck. Reserve Grand Champion Production Pen: Jenna Heller. Top of Class Roaster Market Pen of Three: Jaxon Miller. Grand Champion Meat Pen: Jaxon Miller. Reserve Grand Champion Meat Pen: Julia Herring.

Duck Classes - Top of Class Heavy Weight Old Hen: Anna Marquardt. Top of Class Heavy Weight Old Drake: Anna Marquardt. Top of Class Heavy Weight Young Hen: Anna Marquardt. Top of Class Heavy Weight Young Drake: Anna Marquardt. Top of Class Medium Weight Old Hen: Anna Marquardt. Top of Class Medium Weight Old Drake: Anna Marquardt. Top of Class Medium Weight Young Hen: Kailee Miller. Top of Class Medium Weight Young Drake: Kodi Hubbard. Top of Class Light Weight Old Hen: Anna Marquardt. Top of Class Light Weight Old Drake: Anna Marquardt. Top of Class Light Weight Young Hen: Isaac Williams. Top of Class Light Weight Young Drake: Jaxson Miller. Top of Class Bantam Ducks Old Hen: Kodi Hubbard. Top of Class Bantam Ducks Old Drake: Kodi Hubbard. Top of Class Bantam Ducks Young Drake: Kodi Hubbard. Grand Champion Duck: Jaxson Miller. Reserve Grand Champion Duck: Kodi Hubbard.

Geese Classes - Top of Class Heavy Weight Young Hen: Anna Marquardt. Top of Class Medium Weight Young Hen: Anna Marquardt. Top of Class Light Weight Young Hen: Anna Marquardt.

Grand Champion Goose: Anna Marquardt. Reserve Grand Champion Goose: Anna Marquardt.

Turkey Classes - Top of Class Turkey Old Tom: Bella Hammond. Top of Class Turkey Young Hen: Alana Smith. Top of Class Turkey Young Tom: Alana Smith. Grand Champion Turkey: Bella Hammond. Reserve Grand Champion Turkey: Alana Smith. Champion Hatched Pen: Wesley Eckerstrom. Champion Backyard Bird: Delaney Byers. Reserve Champion Backyard Bird: Jenna Heller. Champion Costume Class: Alana Smith. Reserve Champion Costume Class: Julia Herring. Top of Class Brown Chicken Eggs: Wesley Eckerstrom. Top of Class All Other Eggs: Luke Rasmussen. Grand Champion Egg Exhibit: Luke Rasmussen. Reserve Grand Champion Egg Exhibit: Wesley Rasmussen. Top of Class Decorated Eggs (Youth ages 8-11 by Sept. 1, 2024): Kodi Hubbard. Top of Class Decorated Eggs (Youth ages 12-14 by Sept. 1, 2024): Shelby Harbaugh. Grand Champion Decorated Egg Exhibit: Kodi Hubbard. Reserve Grand Champion Decorated Egg Exhibit: Shelby Harbaugh. Best of Show: Kate Costello.