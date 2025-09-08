Master Showmanship Contest held at Ogle County 4-H Fair

The 2025 Ogle County 4-H Senior Master Showman winner was Luke Lichty of Ogle Jolly 4-H Club. The runner up was Ayden Alderks, Ogle Jolly 4-H Club. Other senior participants ages 14-18 included Lucas Thurow, Ogle Jolly 4-H Club; Addison Yordy, Leaf River Busy Beavers 4-H Club; Allissa Martin, Carefree 4-H Club; Max Thurow, Ogle Jolly 4-H Club; Robbie Thurow. Ogle Jolly 4-H Club; and Boone Alderks, Carefree 4-H Club.

The 2025 Ogle County 4-H Junior Master Showman winner was Grady Poliska of Ogle Jolly 4-H Club. The runner up was Jaxon Alderks, Ogle Jolly 4-H Club. Another junior participant, ages 8-13, was Blake Frisbie, Ogle Jolly 4-H Club.

To earn the title, each participant had to show a pig, steer, and sheep. Showmanship is based on the knowledge of the species; how the participant shows the animal, following directions, moving the animal, setting up, stopping, control and safety of the animal, and the attention given to the judge and animal; and the appearance of the club member, clean and neat, prompt, alert, confident, and courteous.

The winner of the Senior Master Showmanship contest won a belt buckle, $100 cash award, and the opportunity to attend the Master Showmanship contest at the Illinois State Fair. The senior runner-up won a $50 cash award. The Junior Master Showmanship winner won a belt buckle and a $50 cash award. The junior runner-up won a $25 cash award.

Cash Awards were sponsored by Hackbarth Farms. Belt buckles were sponsored by Maplehurst Farms, Inc.