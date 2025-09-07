Rochelle DAR holding Constitution Week word search contest

To raise awareness of Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, 2025, the Rochelle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring a Constitution Week word search contest for students through grade 12. (Photo supplied by Rochelle DAR)

Copies of the puzzle are also available on the chapter’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/RochelleChapterNSDAR or can be picked up at the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library. Completed puzzles may be submitted at the library or by mail to Rochelle Chapter, NSDAR, Box 104, Rochelle, IL 61068. The deadline to receive all entries is Sept. 30, 2025.

A drawing from all correctly completed puzzles to award two cash prizes will be held during the Rochelle Chapter’s Oct. 4 meeting. Family participation is highly encouraged, especially for younger students.