Ogle County 4-H Fair Foods Contest winners named

Jenna Heller with her Top of Class Pie Shell.

Jenna Heller with her Top of Class Pie Shell. (Photo supplied by Ogle County Extension)

By Shaw Local News Network

Ogle County 4-H Fair Foods Contest winners were recently named. The winners are as follows:

Cooking - Top of Class 4-H Cooking 101, Cereal Bars Exhibit: Kate Costello. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 101, Coffeecake Exhibit: Nolan Adams. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 101, Cookies Exhibit: Cora Mickley. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 201, Biscuits Exhibit: Hunter Kremske. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 201, Nut Bread Exhibit: Declan Franks. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 201, Scones Exhibit: Jenna Heller. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 301, Dinner Rolls Exhibit: Preston Taylor. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 301, Yeast Bread Exhibit: Cora Mickley. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 301, Tea Ring Exhibit: Sophia Stein. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 301, Sweet Rolls Exhibit: Jenna Heller. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 301, Cake Exhibit: Alyse Rogers. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 401, Focaccia Bread Exhibit: Jenna Heller. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 401, French Bread Exhibit: Andrew Hickman. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 401, Pie Shell Exhibit: Jenna Heller. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 401, Sponge Cake Exhibit: Adrien Booker.

Food Science - Grand Champion Food Science Exhibit: Lydia Sherburne.

Global Gourmet - Top of Class Global Gourmet Exhibit: Anne Kennedy.

Kitchen Boss - Top of Class Kitchen Boss Exhibit: Lydia Sherburne.

Science Fun - Top of Class Science Fun with Dairy Foods Exhibit: Lydia Sherburne. Top of Class Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry Exhibit: Lydia Sherburne.

Food Preservation - Top of Class Food Preservation Fruits/Vegetables (Canning) Exhibit: Tessa Bruns. Top of Class Food Preservation Jams, Jellies & Preserves Exhibit: Tessa Bruns. Top of Class Food Preservation Combination Exhibit: Andrew Hickman. Grand Champion Food Preservation Exhibit: Andrew Hickman. Reserve Grand Champion Food Preservation Exhibit: Tessa Bruns.

