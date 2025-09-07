Ogle County 4-H Fair Foods Contest winners named

Jenna Heller with her Top of Class Pie Shell. (Photo supplied by Ogle County Extension)

Ogle County 4-H Fair Foods Contest winners were recently named. The winners are as follows:

Cooking - Top of Class 4-H Cooking 101, Cereal Bars Exhibit: Kate Costello. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 101, Coffeecake Exhibit: Nolan Adams. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 101, Cookies Exhibit: Cora Mickley. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 201, Biscuits Exhibit: Hunter Kremske. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 201, Nut Bread Exhibit: Declan Franks. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 201, Scones Exhibit: Jenna Heller. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 301, Dinner Rolls Exhibit: Preston Taylor. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 301, Yeast Bread Exhibit: Cora Mickley. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 301, Tea Ring Exhibit: Sophia Stein. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 301, Sweet Rolls Exhibit: Jenna Heller. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 301, Cake Exhibit: Alyse Rogers. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 401, Focaccia Bread Exhibit: Jenna Heller. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 401, French Bread Exhibit: Andrew Hickman. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 401, Pie Shell Exhibit: Jenna Heller. Top of Class 4-H Cooking 401, Sponge Cake Exhibit: Adrien Booker.

Food Science - Grand Champion Food Science Exhibit: Lydia Sherburne.

Global Gourmet - Top of Class Global Gourmet Exhibit: Anne Kennedy.

Kitchen Boss - Top of Class Kitchen Boss Exhibit: Lydia Sherburne.

Science Fun - Top of Class Science Fun with Dairy Foods Exhibit: Lydia Sherburne. Top of Class Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry Exhibit: Lydia Sherburne.

Food Preservation - Top of Class Food Preservation Fruits/Vegetables (Canning) Exhibit: Tessa Bruns. Top of Class Food Preservation Jams, Jellies & Preserves Exhibit: Tessa Bruns. Top of Class Food Preservation Combination Exhibit: Andrew Hickman. Grand Champion Food Preservation Exhibit: Andrew Hickman. Reserve Grand Champion Food Preservation Exhibit: Tessa Bruns.