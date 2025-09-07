Country Road Greenhouses to hold annual fall sale Sept. 28-29

Country Road Greenhouses, wholesale growers of native plants and producer of the Prairie Plugs grow method, will be hosting its second annual fall plant sale Sept. 28-29 at the farm near Rochelle.

A wholesale supplier of native plants to governmental and nonprofit groups for environmental projects, Country Road will host the sale, which is open to the public, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

CRG continues its quest to help the environment that began on their farm 40 years ago. Bought by the Redington Family from lifelong grower Larry Creekmur, the farm has been providing solutions to landscaping challenges for the past 40 years with solutions that are time-tested. The Redingtons, including son Ryne, have more than 25 years of growing experience.

“We sell only native perennial forbs, grasses, sedges and also native trees and shrubs,” co-owner Bryan Redington said. “These plants are friendly to pollinators such as butterflies and bees, etc. The native plants to this area include milkweeds, native sunflowers and asters for emergent wetlands and from woodlands to full-sun dry areas. For an entire list of plants to be offered at the sale, see the CRG scrolling list at PrairiePlugs.com.

Throughout the year, sales from plants grown on the farm are made wholesale to groups and organizations such as Wild Ones, a native plant not-for-profit. Wild Ones promotes native landscapes through education, advocacy, and collaborative action.

Other CRG clients include the Friends of the Chicago River, The Wetlands Initiative, the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Lake County Forest Preserve District, St. Charles Park District and the Rockford Park District.

The farm is located 12 miles west of DeKalb, three miles east of Rochelle and one mile north of Casey’s gas station in Creston. The fall sale is the farm’s only yearly sale open to the public. The sale will include individual plants and trees, as well as plants grown with their exclusive “Prairie Plug” method.

The Prairie Plug method is a native plant grown in a flat container with a hole on the bottom that can be used to pop the plant out for easy planting.

The sale also features first- and second-year native trees and shrubs in 3-gallon containers.

Country Road Greenhouses is located at 19561 E. Twombly, Rochelle.