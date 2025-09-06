Longtime volunteer Stevens selected as Citizen of the Year in Oregon

After more than 50 years of humble service to his hometown, Oregon’s own Don Stevens has officially been selected as the 2025 Citizen of the Year. (Photo provided by the Stevens family)

After more than 50 years of humble service to his hometown, Oregon’s own Don Stevens has officially been selected as the 2025 Citizen of the Year.

His daughters, Anne Stevens and Lora McKee, proudly share the news and reflect on the quiet legacy their father has built through decades of consistent, selfless service.

Whether helping at the local Catholic Church and Catholic Cemetery, laying wreaths through Wreaths Across America, or supporting veterans through the Honor Flight, Don has been a steady presence in the community. His service has never been about recognition – he simply shows up, early and often, to support others without hesitation.

Don has also long been a behind-the-scenes hand in Autumn on Parade, assisting with setup and logistics year after year. His family and friends know: If there’s a need, Don will be there, rain or shine.

Perhaps the most telling sign of Don’s character is his own response to being selected. “There are a hundred other people who deserve it more than me,” he said. That humility, his daughters believe, is exactly why he was chosen.

In recent years, Don served as the primary caregiver to his son-in-law, Kevin, during Kevin’s battle with ALS. Even in the midst of that painful journey, Don never wavered in his support for the wider community – offering help, day or night, to those in need.

Don’s devotion to family runs deep. After the passing of his beloved wife in 2001, he stepped into many roles – often wearing the very hats she once did, becoming a steady presence as mom, aunt, and friend to those she left behind. He has carried her spirit forward with grace and strength, quietly leading the family by example.

“He’s always been a man of quiet strength,” said Lora. “He’s taught us what it means to serve with love, without expecting anything in return.”

A proud Oregon resident for more than 50 years, Don Stevens retired from ComEd after 33 years as a lineman. Even after retirement, his calendar stayed full – with volunteering, faith-based work, and veterans’ events.