Flagg Township Museum’s ‘Cut the Square’ event is Sept. 12

Relive those high school days when “cutting the square” was the way to cruise the loop and check out the people and the cars.

Remember those days when you got in your car and “cut the square” with your friends up, down, and around Lincoln Highway, Seventh Street, Illinois Route 38, and Lincoln Avenue? Relive those days of bobbie socks or bell bottoms on Friday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. starting at the Flagg Township Museum in Rochelle.

Hub City Motor Club will have cars on display at the museum as part of the event and will also be cruising around town, checking out who’s out and about “cutting the square.”

At the museum, be sure to check out the food trucks and the music by DJ Kelly Millburn, courtesy of the city of Rochelle. Grab that poodle skirt and bop around the parking lot or take your photo with Rochelle native and actor Joan Allen – our cardboard cutout – play a game of checkers, try a Hula Hoop or check out the Truman Kester Camera Collection, Connecting Through a Lens, in the Cabinet of Curiosities in the museum.

The mission of the Flagg Township Historical Society and Museum is to stimulate interest in Flagg Township history through education, research, collection and preservation of information for the benefit of the public of today and in the future.