Rail safety improvements approved for Ogle County

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved funds Sept. 4 to install automatic warning devices and highway approach improvements at the Blackwood Road highway-rail crossing near Davis Junction, in Ogle County.

“The ICC is proud to work with communities and railroads across Illinois to make highway-rail crossings safer for motorists and pedestrians,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. “The Grade Crossing Protection Fund helps important projects like the one near Davis Junction come to fruition.”

The total estimated cost of the signal design and construction is $564,833; the Grade Crossing Protection Fund will be used to pay 95% of the signal’s costs, not to exceed $536,620. The Dakota, Minnesota and Eastern Railroad will pay the remaining 5% of the design and installation costs, along with all future maintenance costs related to the signals and circuitry.

The total estimated cost for the highway approach rehabilitation design and construction is $96,220 - 100% of which will be covered by the GCPF. The Scott Township Road District will be responsible for any future highway approach maintenance.

All required signal work is to be completed within 18 months of the ICC’s order. More information on Stipulated Agreement 2367 can be found in Docket T25-0070.