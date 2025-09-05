Polo Area Community Theatre preparing for show Sept. 19-21, 26-27

Polo Area Community Theatre is preparing for the first show of its 20th season, which will take place in the Old Polo Town Hall that now belongs to PACT.

Rehearsals are well underway for “The Lightning Thief, the Percy Jackson Musical.” The show, based on the book series by Rick Riordan, follows Percy in his adventures in learning his heritage as the half-blood of a Greek god, becoming the prime suspect when Zeus’s lightning bolt goes missing, going on a quest to clear his name and encountering more than his fair share of monsters along the way.

The show runs Sept. 19, 20, 21, 26, and 27 at the Old Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo. For more information go to www.polotheatre.org