Ogle County recycling event is Sept. 20

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will be hosting a residential electronics recycling and document shredding event on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8 a.m. to noon at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

This event is for Ogle County residents only and a free permit is required in advance of the event for electronic recycling. To obtain a free permit call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov and provide your name, address, phone number and email address by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19. No permit is required for the document shredding, just bring a driver’s license or another ID that shows you are an Ogle County resident.

Accepted items include all televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD/VCRs, cable/satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD/DVD’s, and CFL bulbs. Microwave ovens are accepted for $5 per unit. Cash or check accepted.

Large toner cartridges are no longer accepted at the residential electronic recycling events. They can be taken back to office supply stores, or they can be recycled through the business recycling program for a nominal fee.

Limit seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per county household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials are not accepted at these events. Business or institutional electronics are accepted by the OCSWMD via a separate program. Call the number above for more information and pricing for business electronic recycling, and to make an appointment for drop off of the materials to be recycled.

In addition, secure, on-site document shredding will be conducted by Illinois Valley Document Destruction from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a limit of three boxes per vehicle. No business or institutional material accepted. There is no cost to residents for paper shredding, because the OCSWMD will cover the cost of the Illinois Valley Document Destruction truck and staff.

Also, in conjunction with this event, OCSWMD is again this year hosting a food drive. All donations will be distributed by OCSWMD to local food pantries across Ogle County. Items accepted include non-expired can goods and jars of food, boxed food items, as well as household essentials such as sealed toothpaste, soap, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, paper towels and toilet paper.

For more information about this recycling event call the OCSWMD at the number above, go to www.oglecountyil.gov, or go to Facebook to see the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Dept. page.