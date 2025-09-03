Rochelle Family Dental welcomes Dr. Shawn May

Rochelle Family Dental is excited to welcome Dr. Shawn May to its team. This new chapter reflects the practice’s continued commitment to provide compassionate, high-quality dental care for families throughout the Rochelle community, according to a news release.

May brings a wealth of experience, advanced training, and a genuine passion for helping patients feel confident about their smiles. He earned his bachelor of science degree from both Lakeland University and Eastern Illinois University, before completing his Doctor of Dental Surgery at Marquette University School of Dentistry.

Dedicated to continuing education and advanced clinical training, May has extensive expertise in Invisalign®, dental implants, bone grafting, tooth extractions, removable prosthetics, dentures, crowns, bridges, and veneers. His approach to dentistry emphasizes individualized care.

Outside the office, May enjoys spending time with his wife and grandchildren.

Rochelle Family Dental invites both new and returning patients to schedule an appointment and meet Dr. May. Schedule your next appointment online or by contacting the office directly.

Rochelle Family Dental is located at 223 E. Illinois Route 38, Rochelle, and can be reached at 815-561-6058.