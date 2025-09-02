Ogle County GOP’s annual Lowden Day Dinner breaks fundraising and attendance records

The Ogle County Republican Party’s annual Lowden Day Dinner, held at the River’s Edge Experience in Oregon, was a resounding success, shattering fundraising and attendance records. The event, honoring former Illinois Governor Frank O. Lowden (1917-1921), drew the largest crowd in over two decades and raised unprecedented funds for the organization. (Photo supplied by Ogle GOP)

The Ogle County Republican Party’s annual Lowden Day Dinner, held at the River’s Edge Experience in Oregon, was a resounding success, shattering fundraising and attendance records. The event, honoring former Illinois Governor Frank O. Lowden (1917-1921), drew the largest crowd in over two decades and raised unprecedented funds for the organization.

“This was a historic night for our party,” said Michael Koolidge, chairman of the Ogle County Republican Party since 2022 and master of ceremonies. “We were thrilled to feature Pastor Corey Brooks, ‘The Rooftop Pastor,’ whose powerful message inspired everyone in attendance. What a great way to gear up for this upcoming election season! We had more attendees and raised more total funds than at any other Lowden Day Dinner in decades.”

The evening featured two comedians: local talent Lisa Janes, whose family has historical ties to Governor Lowden, and Chicago-based conservative comedian Jayson Cross, whose witty tales of Windy City life had the audience in stitches.

Pastor Corey Brooks, the keynote speaker, captivated attendees with stories of his 437-day total rooftop vigil in Chicago’s harsh winters to fund Project H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Obtain Destiny). His organization’s Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center, built through donations, is transforming lives in underserved communities by training former gang members and others in skilled trades.

Brooks also announced his next bold initiative: a coast-to-coast walk across the United States, starting Sept. 1, 2025. Covering 54 cities and an estimated 6 million steps, Brooks will advocate for those trapped in cycles of violence and poverty.

“I’m walking for every young man who doesn’t believe he’ll see his 21st birthday, for every mother praying her son makes it home, and for every forgotten neighborhood,” Brooks declared. “We can’t wait anymore.”

The dinner, catered by Ralfie’s BBQ & Catering of Rochelle, featured chicken ka-bobs, pork chop loins, salads, rolls, mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese, with GOP-themed cookies from Dee’s Dough Jo. A silent auction offered unique items, including Kennay Farms Distilling products, Trump Triumphant signs, a necklace, and Crossroads Blues Society concert tickets. The live auction’s highlight was a decorative case with Kennay Farms’ first Double Oaked Bourbon, complete with glasses and a decanter.

Notable attendees included House Minority Leader Tony McCombie; state Senators Li Arellano Jr. and Andrew Chesney; state Rep. Brad Fritts; County Board members Joe Simms, Aaron Mudge, and Brian Daws; and Oregon School Board member Gary Schrimpsher. Several 2026 statewide election candidates, including two U.S. Senate hopefuls, were also present, with petitions available for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, Secretary of State, Comptroller, and other offices. The event was sponsored by Darin LaHood for Congress, Don Tracy for U.S. Senate, and Bryan Drew for Illinois Comptroller.

The annual “Ogle GOP Republican of the Year” award was given to George Wilhelmsen, and “Ogle GOP Volunteer of the Year” was given to Kaleb Kennay.

To cap off the night, the Ogle County Republican Party presented Pastor Brooks with a $1,000 donation to support Project H.O.O.D.’s transformative work, collected from a portion of the proceeds raised that evening.

Follow Pastor Brooks’ Walk Across America and support his mission at www.projecthood.org/walkacrossamerica.

The Ogle County Republican Central Committee, established in 1989, is dedicated to electing principled Republicans to public office. Learn more at www.oglecountygop.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/OgleCountyRepublicans.