Memorial Garden pays tribute to Rochelle civic leader Diane McNeilly

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, a ribbon-cutting and dedication were held for the Diane McNeilly Memorial Garden at the intersection of North 7th Street and 10th Avenue in Rochelle. (Jeff Helfrich)

The City of Rochelle honored longtime community leader Diane McNeilly on Aug. 26 with a ribbon-cutting and dedication of a memorial garden at North Seventh Street and 10th Avenue.

McNeilly, who died in late 2023 at the age of 79, was an active community leader and volunteer, serving on many boards and working to bring about change within the city. The City of Rochelle erected the garden at the site in recent years and chose to dedicate it to her, along with a bench that bears her name, provided by the Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K Club. The garden is near McNeilly’s former home.

The ribbon-cutting and dedication were hosted by the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rochelle. Speakers included Chamber Executive Director Tricia Herrera, Mayor John Bearrows and McNeilly’s daughter, Kristine.

Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows speaks at the Diane McNeilly Memorial Garden dedication on Aug. 26 in Rochelle. (Jeff Helfrich)

“Everyone has a story about Diane and how special she was and what she taught them and how instrumental she was,” Herrera said. ”Right up until she passed away, she was still doing all of those things and promoting Rochelle and telling everyone how wonderful it was. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate someone who was so proud of our community and steeped in the history of it. We are so fortunate.

“She was a great educator. People like that are the heart of Rochelle and are what small-town pride is all about. We are thankful to the family for sharing her with us. We’re happy that people can come to this beautiful space and have a seat on the bench and honor her and her dedication,” she said.

McNeilly worked at Kishwaukee College from 1969-2000 and served in multiple positions there, including vice president of instruction. Outside of her professional life, McNeilly had decades of involvement in the Rochelle community through a number of governing boards, nonprofits and civic organizations. She had a passion for sports and recreation, which led to her involvement in Spring Lake Pool, founding the Rochelle Rays Swim Club and serving as a Flagg-Rochelle Park District commissioner.

McNeilly also served on the Rochelle Township High School District Board of Education, the City of Rochelle’s Planning & Zoning Commission and the Downtown Rochelle Association. McNeilly was integral in the creation of LOTS (Lee-Ogle Transportation System) and the Hub City Senior Center. That allowed for more public transportation for seniors and residents in general in the city and area, something McNeilly was passionate about. McNeilly had a passion for political activism, especially civil rights, which led to her years of leadership of Rochelle’s League of Women Voters organization.

Bearrows called McNeilly “a remarkable individual” who he remembers for dedication and commitment.

“Diane served in every role she undertook with an exceptional level of commitment, always prioritizing the well-being of her community over her personal preferences,” Bearrows said. “It’s fitting that we dedicate this garden and bench in her memory and even more special that this site lies behind the last house she lived in and cherished. This location symbolizes the deep roots that she planted in Rochelle and reminds us of her lasting impact on our lives.

“Diane was filled with dedication. Her contributions were vast and each role she embraced played a vital part in the shaping of the future of Rochelle,” he said.

Along with her community activism, McNeilly also wrote a popular “Dear Diane” column in the News-Leader, educating readers about health and fitness and inspiring others.

“She approached her civic duties with the same seriousness and passion she devoted to her family and friends,” Bearrows said. “As we stand here today, let us remember her not only for her achievements, but for the spirit of community service she instilled in all of us. May this park serve as the Diane McNeilly Memorial Garden, a place where her memory can inspire future generations to contribute to the betterment of our community just as she did.”

Kristine McNeilly speaks during the Aug. 26 dedication of a garden honoring her late mother, Diane McNeilly. (Jeff Helfrich)

Kristine McNeilly recalled attending community events with her mother, and she thanked the community for embracing her mother.

“The neat thing is this was a place that let her be who she was,” Kristine McNeilly said. “Rochelle became a place that she called home. She moved into this house behind us, overlooking this garden. This being her space is beautiful. And she loved flowers. Even though she’s not here, there’s so much of her here. This is all that she’d ever want. Thanks to the community for being a place she could be herself. She loved it here.”