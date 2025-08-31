Rochelle city manager: Welcome back Rochelle News-Leader

Local media serves as a community’s connective tissue, especially in small towns like Rochelle, where residents look to trusted neighborhood outlets such as the Rochelle News-Leader, 93.5 Superhits, and 102.3 The Coyote for timely, relevant information. While national outlets offer sweeping coverage, it’s these local platforms that deliver news with context, proximity, and deep community relevance.

Residents served by the Rochelle News-Leader benefit from hyperlocal reporting. From city council decisions, park district and Ogle County news to high school sports, local business openings, community events, and human-interest stories that large media often overlook. The paper’s staff are woven into the fabric of Rochelle: The faces behind the bylines are your neighbors and friends, attuned to the details that matter. This familiarity fosters trust, and when serious stories emerge – like public health advisories, zoning changes, or school updates – Rochelle residents know exactly where to turn.

Similarly, 102.3 The Coyote and 93.5 Superhits play a vital, audible role. As a local radio station, it provides not just news headlines but a soundtrack of community: emergency alerts, local weather, school closings, tractor pulls, farm bureau updates, and a shout-out to the community that national stations simply can’t replicate. On rural roads or at home, The Coyote is there, live and local.

A 2023 Nielsen report found that about 72 percent of Americans say they trust local news sources more than national outlets, citing relevance and community focus as key reasons. Additionally, around 80 percent of people in small towns reported depending on local newspapers and radio for updates on local government, schools, and emergencies. While these figures vary across studies, the consistent message is clear: small-town populations lean on local media as their primary lifeline for timely, neighborhood-specific information.

The immediate benefit is actionable knowledge: knowing when the next community meeting is, where the construction zone begins, or if the weather will shut down schools tomorrow. Beyond that, local media helps build social cohesion – highlighting local heroes, nonprofit efforts, school fundraisers, and milestone celebrations.

For communities like Rochelle, the presence of both Rochelle News-Leader, 93.5 Superhits, and 102.3 The Coyote isn’t just nice, it’s indispensable. They’re trust anchors, storytellers, watchdogs, and rallying points. Residents depend on them not just for staying informed, but for being rooted, engaged, and connected in their shared hometown life.

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” -Helen Keller

Jeffrey A. Fiegenschuh, ICAM-CM, MPA, is the city manager of the City of Rochelle.