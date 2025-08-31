McLachlan recognized for work with Rochelle Kiwanis

Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K Club President Will McLachlan recently was presented with two awards. He received the Outstanding Club Leadership award from the Rochelle club. (Photo supplied by Rochelle Kiwanis)

Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K Club President Will McLachlan recently was presented with two awards. He was named Distinguished Club President at the Kiwanis Convention and received the Outstanding Club Leadership award from the Rochelle club.

“We would like to take a second and recognize Will,” a Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K Facebook post said. “Will recently stepped down as club president but as you can see he made a significant impact. We appreciate you, Will, and all your work and dedication not only to our club but the youth of our local communities.”