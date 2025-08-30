Ogle County judge allows cameras in the courtroom during Mt. Morris murder case proceedings

Derek Swanlund, 45, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 21 death of Cameron Pasley, 25, also of Mt. Morris, in what police described as a “domestic” incident. (Photo provided by Ogle County Sh)

An Ogle County judge will allow extended media coverage of the court proceedings regarding a Mt. Morris man accused of fatally shooting his stepson during an argument in April.

Judge Anthony Peska’s ruling on Wednesday, Aug. 27, allows photos to be taken and published of all future hearings in this case of himself; attorneys; witnesses called to testify; and the accused, Derek Swanlund, 45, who’s charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 21 death of Cameron Pasley, 25, also of Mt. Morris, in what police described as a “domestic” incident.

Peska said he would not allow anything to be “livestreamed” from the courtroom, and no audio nor photos of court clerks, reporters or other staff will be allowed. Photos were not allowed to be taken at Wednesday’s hearing.

Swanlund is facing three counts of first-degree murder and a misdemeanor charge of using a Smith & Wesson 9-mm handgun without having a firearm owner’s identification card. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held at the Ogle County Jail.

Swanlund’s next court appearance is at 1 p.m. Oct. 29.

At a hearing in April, prosecutors said the Mt. Morris Police Department responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call at 4:59 p.m. from Pasley’s mother, in which she said her husband had shot her son.

[ Judge denies Mt. Morris man’s request for release in shooting death of 25-year-old ]