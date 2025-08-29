Northern Rehab to host open house in Rochelle on Sept. 18

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists cordially invite you to an after-hours open house on Thursday, Sept. 18, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at its Rochelle clinic located at 1211 Currency Court, Rochelle. (Photo supplied by Northern Rehab)

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists cordially invite you to an after-hours open house on Thursday, Sept. 18, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at its Rochelle clinic located at 1211 Currency Court.

Celebrating the recent Rochelle clinic expansion, you can stop in and tour the expanded clinic, enjoy light refreshments, and a Rochelle Chamber ribboncutting at 5:15 p.m. as they celebrate this step forward in continued growth and commitment to excellent care.

Chosen as Ogle County’s Best Physical Therapists for six consecutive years since 2019, Northern Rehab has a strong commitment to the community and strongly believes in giving back to the community that has supported them over the years. For more information about the open house, call 815-562-3299.