Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County to raffle off playhouse and shed

(Photo provided by Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County)

Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County is excited to once again bring the opportunity for a local family to win a 6-foot-by-10-foot hand-crafted playhouse thanks to Oregon High School’s FFA Ag Construction class.

And new this year is the addition of a second raffle of an 8-foot-by-10-foot storage shed thanks to Byron High School’s Construction Class. Both high school classes worked hard during the school year building and learning the ins and outs of construction. The high schools have generously donated these items to help Habitat raise funds to purchase building materials for future projects.

Raffle tickets are being sold at various locations as well as through the Habitat website at habitatoglecounty.org. Only 500 tickets will be sold for each raffle. Tickets are $10 each, or three can be bought for $25. The winning ticket for the playhouse raffle will be drawn Sept. 19 at the Oregon High School homecoming game. The winning ticket for the shed raffle will be drawn Oct. 17, the evening of the Byron High School homecoming game.

For more details on the raffles, go to habitatoglecounty.org, follow Habitat of Ogle County’s Facebook page, or contact Sheri Anspaugh at sheri.anspaugh45@outlook.com.

The mission of Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County is to seek to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Since 2002, Habitat has built 14 houses in Ogle County along with countless critical home repairs and mobility projects. For more information, visit habitatoglecounty.org.