Oregon Depot program Aug. 30 to cover Byron Nuclear Plant

Pictured is the Byron Nuclear Generating Station in Byron Illinois, Ogle County. The reactor buildings were constructed by Commonwealth Edison and house two Westinghouse Four-Loop pressurized water reactors, Unit 1 and Unit 2, which began operation in September 1985 and August 1987 respectively. The plant provides electricity to northern Illinois and the city of Chicago. In 2005, it generated on average about 2,450 MWe, enough power to supply about 2 million average American homes. The station employs over 600 people, mostly from Ogle and Winnebago counties, and features two prominent 495-foot (151 m) cooling towers.

The Byron Nuclear Generating Station (Photo provided by John Dickson)

By Jeff Helfrich

The “Those Were the Days” presentation at the Oregon Depot at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, will feature longtime Oregon resident John Dickson.

He has worked in the nuclear industry for 45 years. Dickson is an analyst at the Exelon nuclear power plant in Byron. His background includes having been a certified welder, a journeyman electrician, an AWS certified weld inspector, a construction site supervisor, a quality-control inspector, a pressure vessel inspector and a nuclear maintenance planner.

Dickson will speak about the need for nuclear power and the future of nuclear power, including the meter concept and small modular reactors.

