Oregon Depot program Aug. 30 to cover Byron Nuclear Plant

The “Those Were the Days” presentation at the Oregon Depot at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, will feature longtime Oregon resident John Dickson.

He has worked in the nuclear industry for 45 years. Dickson is an analyst at the Exelon nuclear power plant in Byron. His background includes having been a certified welder, a journeyman electrician, an AWS certified weld inspector, a construction site supervisor, a quality-control inspector, a pressure vessel inspector and a nuclear maintenance planner.

Dickson will speak about the need for nuclear power and the future of nuclear power, including the meter concept and small modular reactors.