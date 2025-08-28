Leaf River Soaring Eagles attend Ogle County Fair

Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club members were busy with their projects being judged and working at the Ogle County Fair this year. The members were involved in showing their animals, clothing, general projects, foods, horticulture and photography.

Some of the members were around the fair volunteering their time as well. They helped in the Children’s Farm during the fair and with cleaning up the Children’s Farm.

Another member helped with the judging by handing out ribbons at the rabbit judging. Some of the members worked in the Exhibit Building, setting it up for the fair, helping in it during the fair and helping with the cleanup process on the last day. They still managed to have time to enjoy the fair as well.

If being active in the fair is something that sounds fun to you, joining 4-H is a great way to do that. The projects are fun as well as educational. If you would like to know more about 4-H or the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club, contact Nickie Lingbeck at 815-275-2492.