Illinois Route 26 work in Ogle County begins Sept. 9

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that weather permitting, construction on Illinois 26 in Ogle County begins Tuesday, Sept. 9. The work zone is from Willow Street in Forreston to Hillside Drive in Polo. (Photo supplied by IDOT)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that weather permitting, construction on Illinois Route 26 in Ogle County begins Tuesday, Sept. 9. The work zone is from Willow Street in Forreston to Hillside Drive in Polo.

The $5.3 million project will mill and resurface the road. There will be daily lane closures, with traffic controlled by flaggers. All work is expected to be complete by early July 2026.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone areas, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Six of Rebuild Illinois include almost $20.8 billion of improvements statewide on 7,897 miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements.