Ogle County June, July 2025 zoning certificates

The following Ogle County zoning certificates were issued for June and July 2025:
- Larry Foss; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 16; dwelling addition.
- Corey Zigler; Byron Township; section 30; residential accessory building.
- Daniel and Kathryn Ditto; Byron Township; section 15; residential accessory building.
- Donna Hall; Byron Township; section 26; residential accessory building.
- John Pasakarnis; Mt. Morris Township; section 27; residential accessory building.
- Faith Assembly Church of God; Grand Detour Township; section 12; storage building.
- Jacob Ogg; Woosung Township; section 36; above-ground pool.
- Guillermo Hurtado; Flagg Township; section 17; above-ground pool.
- Pleasant Hill Construction/Hill; Dement Township; section 25; remove and replace: single-family dwelling.
- Oehiberg Construction/Franks; Byron Township; section 24; single-family dwelling.
- Michael J. Alsup and Jose A. Quinonez; White Rock Township; section 7; special use number 02-25SU.
- Vesta New Homes/Winstead; Marion; section 15; single-family dwelling.
- David Jakobs; Eagle Point Township; section 25; remove: four barns and one silo.
- Kathleen Mosley; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 1; remove: dwelling.
- Patricia Hildebrand; Marion Township; section 23; above-ground pool.
- Richard Canfield, Pine Rock Township; section 21; remove: three grain bins.
- Donald Modesitt; Rockvale Township; section 21; remove and replace: open, unenclosed rear deck.
- Iconic Energy/Stauffer; Mt. Morris Township; section 20; private ground mount solar array.
- Garrett Koch; Lafayette Township; section 13; open, covered front porch
- Wayne Lewis; Byron Township; section 3; residential accessory building.
- Jim Cargill; Flagg Township; section 7; roof over existing patio and residential accessory building.
- Mike Fritchen; Byron Township; section 12; maintenance building.
- Sonco Pools/Bellows; Pine Creek Township; section 12; in-ground pool with automatic cover.
- Nicholas Brennan; Marion Township; section 3; residential accessory building and enclosed porch.
- Thomas Songaila; Pine Rock Township; section 4; single-family dwelling.
- Heidi Mann; Flagg Township; section 17; above-ground pool.
- Allen Feary; Maryland Township; section 21; residential accessory building.
- James Beglely; Flagg Township; section 20; remove and replace: front porch.
- Tom Palmgren/Labay; Byron Township; section 14; residential accessory building.
- New Cingular Wireless dba AT&T; Byron Township; section 20; antenna on existing telecommunications facility; $50,000.
- Hal Warren; Taylor Township; section 8; gazebo.
- John Croft; Mt. Morris Township; section 12; maintenance building.
- David Krumm; Rockvale Township; section 10; remove and replace: maintenance building.
- Lachlan Perks; Byron Township; section 3; maintenance building.
- Nick Palmer; Rockvale Township; section 10; open pavillion.
- Tony Benesh; Rockvale Township; section 22; open pavilion.
- Steven and Patricia Morris; Monroe Township; section 15; residential accessory building.
- Carl Berg; Rockvale Township; section 34; residential accessory building.
- HRE Builders, LLC; Flagg Township; section 17; single-family dwelling.
- Insite Inc. dba Verizon Wireless; Byron Township; section 20; equipment on existing telecommunications facility; $40,000.
- Crown Castle/On Air Communications; Dement; section 33; telecommunications facility; $250,000.
- David Boehle; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 4; residential accessory building.
- Lindsey Kusnierz; Monroe Township; section 19; residential accessory building.
- Payne Construction/Coulter; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 16; dwelling addition.
- Bill Schumaker; Mt. Morris Township; section 4; residential accessory building.
- Brad Carmody; Byron Township; section 19; above-ground pool.
- Pleasant Hill Construction/Stoklosa; Monroe Township; section 09; single-family dwelling.
- Daniel Highbarger; Lincoln Township; section 23; open, unenclosed front porch.
- Amy Clark/Cornett’s Chana Tap; Pine Rock Township; section 15; temporary use.
- Cassidy Myrvold; Taylor Township; section 3; dwelling addition.
- Merlin Fox; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 5; residential accessory building.
- Little Prairie Mennonite Church; Pine Creek Township; section 11; sign.
- Mark Miller Construction/Krueger; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 14; dwelling additions.
- Matt Miller; Byron Township; section 34; remove and replace: maintenance building.
- Scott Diehl; Mt. Morris Township; section 13; grain bin.