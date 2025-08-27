Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Ogle County News

Ogle County June, July 2025 zoning certificates

By Shaw Local News Network

The following Ogle County zoning certificates were issued for June and July 2025:

  • Larry Foss; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 16; dwelling addition.
  • Corey Zigler; Byron Township; section 30; residential accessory building.
  • Daniel and Kathryn Ditto; Byron Township; section 15; residential accessory building.
  • Donna Hall; Byron Township; section 26; residential accessory building.
  • John Pasakarnis; Mt. Morris Township; section 27; residential accessory building.
  • Faith Assembly Church of God; Grand Detour Township; section 12; storage building.
  • Jacob Ogg; Woosung Township; section 36; above-ground pool.
  • Guillermo Hurtado; Flagg Township; section 17; above-ground pool.
  • Pleasant Hill Construction/Hill; Dement Township; section 25; remove and replace: single-family dwelling.
  • Oehiberg Construction/Franks; Byron Township; section 24; single-family dwelling.
  • Michael J. Alsup and Jose A. Quinonez; White Rock Township; section 7; special use number 02-25SU.
  • Vesta New Homes/Winstead; Marion; section 15; single-family dwelling.
  • David Jakobs; Eagle Point Township; section 25; remove: four barns and one silo.
  • Kathleen Mosley; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 1; remove: dwelling.
  • Patricia Hildebrand; Marion Township; section 23; above-ground pool.
  • Richard Canfield, Pine Rock Township; section 21; remove: three grain bins.
  • Donald Modesitt; Rockvale Township; section 21; remove and replace: open, unenclosed rear deck.
  • Iconic Energy/Stauffer; Mt. Morris Township; section 20; private ground mount solar array.
  • Garrett Koch; Lafayette Township; section 13; open, covered front porch
  • Wayne Lewis; Byron Township; section 3; residential accessory building.
  • Jim Cargill; Flagg Township; section 7; roof over existing patio and residential accessory building.
  • Mike Fritchen; Byron Township; section 12; maintenance building.
  • Sonco Pools/Bellows; Pine Creek Township; section 12; in-ground pool with automatic cover.
  • Nicholas Brennan; Marion Township; section 3; residential accessory building and enclosed porch.
  • Thomas Songaila; Pine Rock Township; section 4; single-family dwelling.
  • Heidi Mann; Flagg Township; section 17; above-ground pool.
  • Allen Feary; Maryland Township; section 21; residential accessory building.
  • James Beglely; Flagg Township; section 20; remove and replace: front porch.
  • Tom Palmgren/Labay; Byron Township; section 14; residential accessory building.
  • New Cingular Wireless dba AT&T; Byron Township; section 20; antenna on existing telecommunications facility; $50,000.
  • Hal Warren; Taylor Township; section 8; gazebo.
  • John Croft; Mt. Morris Township; section 12; maintenance building.
  • David Krumm; Rockvale Township; section 10; remove and replace: maintenance building.
  • Lachlan Perks; Byron Township; section 3; maintenance building.
  • Nick Palmer; Rockvale Township; section 10; open pavillion.
  • Tony Benesh; Rockvale Township; section 22; open pavilion.
  • Steven and Patricia Morris; Monroe Township; section 15; residential accessory building.
  • Carl Berg; Rockvale Township; section 34; residential accessory building.
  • HRE Builders, LLC; Flagg Township; section 17; single-family dwelling.
  • HRE Builders, LLC; Flagg Township; section 17; single-family dwelling.
  • Insite Inc. dba Verizon Wireless; Byron Township; section 20; equipment on existing telecommunications facility; $40,000.
  • Crown Castle/On Air Communications; Dement; section 33; telecommunications facility; $250,000.
  • David Boehle; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 4; residential accessory building.
  • Lindsey Kusnierz; Monroe Township; section 19; residential accessory building.
  • Payne Construction/Coulter; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 16; dwelling addition.
  • Bill Schumaker; Mt. Morris Township; section 4; residential accessory building.
  • Brad Carmody; Byron Township; section 19; above-ground pool.
  • Pleasant Hill Construction/Stoklosa; Monroe Township; section 09; single-family dwelling.
  • Daniel Highbarger; Lincoln Township; section 23; open, unenclosed front porch.
  • Amy Clark/Cornett’s Chana Tap; Pine Rock Township; section 15; temporary use.
  • Cassidy Myrvold; Taylor Township; section 3; dwelling addition.
  • Merlin Fox; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 5; residential accessory building.
  • Little Prairie Mennonite Church; Pine Creek Township; section 11; sign.
  • Little Prairie Mennonite Church; Pine Creek Township; section 11; sign.
  • Mark Miller Construction/Krueger; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 14; dwelling additions.
  • Matt Miller; Byron Township; section 34; remove and replace: maintenance building.
  • Scott Diehl; Mt. Morris Township; section 13; grain bin.
Ogle CountyOgle County Front HeadlinesGovernment
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois