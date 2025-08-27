Ogle County June, July 2025 zoning certificates

The following Ogle County zoning certificates were issued for June and July 2025:

Larry Foss; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 16; dwelling addition.

Corey Zigler; Byron Township; section 30; residential accessory building.

Daniel and Kathryn Ditto; Byron Township; section 15; residential accessory building.

Donna Hall; Byron Township; section 26; residential accessory building.

John Pasakarnis; Mt. Morris Township; section 27; residential accessory building.

Faith Assembly Church of God; Grand Detour Township; section 12; storage building.

Jacob Ogg; Woosung Township; section 36; above-ground pool.

Guillermo Hurtado; Flagg Township; section 17; above-ground pool.

Pleasant Hill Construction/Hill; Dement Township; section 25; remove and replace: single-family dwelling.

Oehiberg Construction/Franks; Byron Township; section 24; single-family dwelling.

Michael J. Alsup and Jose A. Quinonez; White Rock Township; section 7; special use number 02-25SU.

Vesta New Homes/Winstead; Marion; section 15; single-family dwelling.

David Jakobs; Eagle Point Township; section 25; remove: four barns and one silo.

Kathleen Mosley; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 1; remove: dwelling.

Patricia Hildebrand; Marion Township; section 23; above-ground pool.

Richard Canfield, Pine Rock Township; section 21; remove: three grain bins.

Donald Modesitt; Rockvale Township; section 21; remove and replace: open, unenclosed rear deck.

Iconic Energy/Stauffer; Mt. Morris Township; section 20; private ground mount solar array.

Garrett Koch; Lafayette Township; section 13; open, covered front porch

Wayne Lewis; Byron Township; section 3; residential accessory building.

Jim Cargill; Flagg Township; section 7; roof over existing patio and residential accessory building.

Mike Fritchen; Byron Township; section 12; maintenance building.

Sonco Pools/Bellows; Pine Creek Township; section 12; in-ground pool with automatic cover.

Nicholas Brennan; Marion Township; section 3; residential accessory building and enclosed porch.

Thomas Songaila; Pine Rock Township; section 4; single-family dwelling.

Heidi Mann; Flagg Township; section 17; above-ground pool.

Allen Feary; Maryland Township; section 21; residential accessory building.

James Beglely; Flagg Township; section 20; remove and replace: front porch.

Tom Palmgren/Labay; Byron Township; section 14; residential accessory building.

New Cingular Wireless dba AT&T; Byron Township; section 20; antenna on existing telecommunications facility; $50,000.

Hal Warren; Taylor Township; section 8; gazebo.

John Croft; Mt. Morris Township; section 12; maintenance building.

David Krumm; Rockvale Township; section 10; remove and replace: maintenance building.

Lachlan Perks; Byron Township; section 3; maintenance building.

Nick Palmer; Rockvale Township; section 10; open pavillion.

Tony Benesh; Rockvale Township; section 22; open pavilion.

Steven and Patricia Morris; Monroe Township; section 15; residential accessory building.

Carl Berg; Rockvale Township; section 34; residential accessory building.

HRE Builders, LLC; Flagg Township; section 17; single-family dwelling.

Insite Inc. dba Verizon Wireless; Byron Township; section 20; equipment on existing telecommunications facility; $40,000.

Crown Castle/On Air Communications; Dement; section 33; telecommunications facility; $250,000.

David Boehle; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 4; residential accessory building.

Lindsey Kusnierz; Monroe Township; section 19; residential accessory building.

Payne Construction/Coulter; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 16; dwelling addition.

Bill Schumaker; Mt. Morris Township; section 4; residential accessory building.

Brad Carmody; Byron Township; section 19; above-ground pool.

Pleasant Hill Construction/Stoklosa; Monroe Township; section 09; single-family dwelling.

Daniel Highbarger; Lincoln Township; section 23; open, unenclosed front porch.

Amy Clark/Cornett’s Chana Tap; Pine Rock Township; section 15; temporary use.

Cassidy Myrvold; Taylor Township; section 3; dwelling addition.

Merlin Fox; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 5; residential accessory building.

Little Prairie Mennonite Church; Pine Creek Township; section 11; sign.

Mark Miller Construction/Krueger; Oregon-Nashua Township; section 14; dwelling additions.

Matt Miller; Byron Township; section 34; remove and replace: maintenance building.

Scott Diehl; Mt. Morris Township; section 13; grain bin.