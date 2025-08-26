Ogle County News

Polo Chamber Dinner is Sept. 24

Welcome to Polo sign.

Welcome to Polo sign. (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Jeff Helfrich

The Polo Chamber of Commerce will hold its 58th annual meeting and dinner at the Polo Room at 712 N. Division Ave. in Polo on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.

The event will begin with registration and cocktails followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting and presentation of awards at 6:30 p.m.

Awards announced will be the Citizen of the Year and the Carole Nettz Volunteer of the Year. Chamber President Joey Kochsmeier will give a report on chamber activities through 2024-2025 and election of the 2025-2026 board of directors will be held.

Three vacancies need to be filled and nominations will be accepted.

Ogle CountyPoloOgle County Front Headlines