OHS Golf Playday fundraiser is Sept. 21

The Oregon High School boys and girls golf teams are holding their ninth annual Playday fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 21, at the Silver Ridge Golf Course.

Lunch is included, and there are prizes, hole contests, “Putt for Dough” contest, many raffle baskets, as well as the chance to win a hand-made golf quilt and Blackstone grill.

Help raise money for the golf teams by putting together a foursome, buying raffle tickets, sponsoring a hole, or donating a raffle item. Sign up at https://forms.gle/5cbr9Ayf68W58eS6A. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Du79jHTCo/