Byron Public Library news

Special Hours

The Byron Public Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 1, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. It will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The American Civil War

Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m.: The American Civil War is said to be one of the bloodiest wars in American history. Step back in time with historian Jim Gibbons as he brings to life the gripping story of the Civil War – uncovering the pivotal events that led to it, the fierce battles that defined it, and the profound aftermath that reshaped a nation. Discover how this defining conflict claimed the lives of over 700,000 American soldiers and forever changed the course of U.S. history. Call 815-234-5107 to register for this program.

Creative Studio

The Creative Studio is open on Sunday afternoons and two evenings a week, so stop by for monthly crafts and to use maker space equipment! Crafts out on the tables are free of charge, while some other projects will incur a cost depending on materials. Middle school and high school youths can use some of the materials while with an adult or during Teen Time. Creative Studio hours: Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5–8 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5–8 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed Friday and Saturday.

Check out Our Mobile App

Did you know that there is an easy way to use the library from your phone? Just download the PrairieCat app to your phone or mobile device and log in with your library card number and PIN! You’ll be able to view your checkouts and holds, renew renewable materials, and search the library catalog. There’s even a digital copy of your library card.

Curbside Delivery

The library is open for browsing, but patrons can still use our curbside service! Place your holds online at byronlibrary.org or call 815-234-5107. Not sure what you want? Call for help! We will call or email you with a confirmation when your holds are ready to be picked up. Call us when you arrive at the library, and we will bring your items out to you, already checked out. A receipt with your due dates will be included with your items.

Visit the Byron Library Facebook page, or subscribe to newsletters at byronlibrary.org, to keep up to date on library news and programs! Be sure to also check out the Byron Library and Byron Library Teen Instagram pages.