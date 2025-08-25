Rochelle’s Wexell named 1 of America’s best program directors

Kris Wexell, program director and operations manager at WYOT-FM and WRHL-FM, has been recognized by Radio Ink magazine as one of the Best Program Directors in America for 2025. (Photo provided)

Kris Wexell, program director and operations manager at WYOT-FM and WRHL-FM in Rochelle, has been recognized by “Radio Ink” magazine as one of the Best Program Directors in America for 2025.

Wexell, who has 32 years in radio and 23 as a program director, oversees 102.3 The Coyote, the top-rated country station in the market. Under his leadership, 102.3 The Coyote was named Small Market Station of the Year in Illinois and locally honored as Community Partner of the Year.

Wexell has also been recognized by the Illinois General Assembly and named Illinois Radio Personality of the Year for Small Market four consecutive years. The combined digital reach of 102.3 The Coyote and SuperHits 93.5 exceeds 182,000 Facebook followers, with a weekly audience of up to 13 million, and Wexell continues to have a major impact on country music in the region.