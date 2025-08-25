Rochelle-area students named Kish College Foundation fall 2025 scholarship recipients

The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently announced the student scholarship recipients for the Fall 2025 semester. The Foundation awarded 296 scholarships totaling $218,866.

Scholarship funds are made possible through gifts from community members, local businesses and industry, and area agencies and associations. Students are selected on a competitive basis according to each scholarship’s specific requirements.

Rochelle-area Kishwaukee College students received the following awards:

AG Communications Endowment — Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle

Albert & Frances Besserman Endowment — Luis Blas of Rochelle

Beulah & Roberta Hackett Endowment — Vanessa Briseno of Rochelle

Bud & Kay Stocking Rochelle Rotary Service Above Self Endowment — Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Annaleigh McKinney of Rochelle

Charles & Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment — Brisa Zepeda of Rochelle

Compeer Financial Scholarship — Michelle McCandless of Kings

Desa Henn Memorial Scholarship — Kimberly Goodrich of Rochelle

Diane McNeilly Education Endowment — Aaliyah Losoya of Rochelle

Eleanor Anglin Price Scholarship — Jayme Egland of Rochelle

Emma Anderson Scholarship — Jasmynn Lipscomb of Rochelle

Enbridge Energy Company Pipeline Industry Awareness Scholarship — Anna Varner of Rochelle

Illinois Community College System Foundation Health Care Scholarship — Kassandra Kirk of Rochelle

Jeanne M. Henderson Memorial Endowment — Rachel Cook of Rochelle

Kenneth & Susan Doubler Scholarship Fund — Josue Albanil of Creston

Kishwaukee College Employee Give Scholarship — Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle, Danica Ward of Creston

Kishwaukee College First-Generation Scholarship — Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle

LaVerne “Dutch” Johnson Endowment — Grace Luxton of Kings

Rowland & Lucile Matteson Endowment — Faith Totzke of Ashton

Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund — Michelle McCandless of Kings, Faith Totzke of Ashton

Shane Meyers Memorial Scholarship — John Jarrett of Chana

Stephen P. Irving Family Scholarship — Jayme Egland of Rochelle

Terry S. Jones & Nancy J. Eyer Nursing Student Scholarship — Mariah Wyrobek of Rochelle

The Founder’s Endowment — Danica Ward of Creston

Tom & Nancy Roberts Endowment — Natalie Higueros-Lopez of Rochelle

Vernon & Dorothy Smith Memorial Scholarship — Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Danica Ward of Creston, Brisa Zepeda of Rochelle

Students who wished to remain anonymous were omitted from this list.

The Kishwaukee College Foundation scholarship application period for the Spring 2026 semester is open Sept. 15-Oct. 15. For more information on Foundation scholarships, contact the Kishwaukee College Foundation at 815-825-9803 or visit kish.edu/kcfscholarships.