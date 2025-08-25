Rochelle-area students named Kish College Foundation fall 2025 scholarship recipients

The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently announced the student scholarship recipients for the Fall 2025 semester. The Foundation awarded 296 scholarships totaling $218,866.
Scholarship funds are made possible through gifts from community members, local businesses and industry, and area agencies and associations. Students are selected on a competitive basis according to each scholarship’s specific requirements.
Rochelle-area Kishwaukee College students received the following awards:
AG Communications Endowment — Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle
Albert & Frances Besserman Endowment — Luis Blas of Rochelle
Beulah & Roberta Hackett Endowment — Vanessa Briseno of Rochelle
Bud & Kay Stocking Rochelle Rotary Service Above Self Endowment — Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Annaleigh McKinney of Rochelle
Charles & Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment — Brisa Zepeda of Rochelle
Compeer Financial Scholarship — Michelle McCandless of Kings
Desa Henn Memorial Scholarship — Kimberly Goodrich of Rochelle
Diane McNeilly Education Endowment — Aaliyah Losoya of Rochelle
Eleanor Anglin Price Scholarship — Jayme Egland of Rochelle
Emma Anderson Scholarship — Jasmynn Lipscomb of Rochelle
Enbridge Energy Company Pipeline Industry Awareness Scholarship — Anna Varner of Rochelle
Illinois Community College System Foundation Health Care Scholarship — Kassandra Kirk of Rochelle
Jeanne M. Henderson Memorial Endowment — Rachel Cook of Rochelle
Kenneth & Susan Doubler Scholarship Fund — Josue Albanil of Creston
Kishwaukee College Employee Give Scholarship — Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle, Danica Ward of Creston
Kishwaukee College First-Generation Scholarship — Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle
LaVerne “Dutch” Johnson Endowment — Grace Luxton of Kings
Rowland & Lucile Matteson Endowment — Faith Totzke of Ashton
Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund — Michelle McCandless of Kings, Faith Totzke of Ashton
Shane Meyers Memorial Scholarship — John Jarrett of Chana
Stephen P. Irving Family Scholarship — Jayme Egland of Rochelle
Terry S. Jones & Nancy J. Eyer Nursing Student Scholarship — Mariah Wyrobek of Rochelle
The Founder’s Endowment — Danica Ward of Creston
Tom & Nancy Roberts Endowment — Natalie Higueros-Lopez of Rochelle
Vernon & Dorothy Smith Memorial Scholarship — Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Danica Ward of Creston, Brisa Zepeda of Rochelle
Students who wished to remain anonymous were omitted from this list.
The Kishwaukee College Foundation scholarship application period for the Spring 2026 semester is open Sept. 15-Oct. 15. For more information on Foundation scholarships, contact the Kishwaukee College Foundation at 815-825-9803 or visit kish.edu/kcfscholarships.