Huber speaks at Rochelle Legion meeting

The annual summer banquet and officer installation for the upcoming year of Rochelle American Legion Post 403 was held at Storybook Gardens in Rochelle on Aug. 13. Brigadier General (retired) Stephen Huber presented on his military experience in Afghanistan and Iraq. From left are Erik Welles (finance officer), Steve Korth (adjutant), Huber, Chuck Roberts (commander), Jerry Howard (13th district commander and installing officer), Russel Henson (senior vice commander), Paul Bearrows (chaplain), Gary Tarvestad (sergeant at arms) and Jose Huerta (junior vice commander). (Photo provided by Chuck Roberts)