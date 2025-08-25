Arroyos win Rochelle Chamber Lawn of the Week

The Rochelle Chamber of Commerce recently presented its Lawn of the Week award for the week of Aug. 22 to Jose and Lourdes Arroyo. They received a sign and a $25 Rochelle ACE Hardware gift card, presented by Rochelle Ace Hardware Manager Jesse Lopez. (Photo provided)

The chamber has partnered with Rochelle Ace Hardware to award gift cards to the winners.

The 2025 Lawn of the Week program has begun for the summer and will run through September. Nominate a neighbor/yard each week by submitting a name and address by emailing rochellechamber@gmail.com.

“We are proud to recognize our residents that display community pride in Rochelle,” Chamber Executive Director Tricia Herrera said. “We love that this program gives us the chance to showcase the hard work and dedication they put in to making our city look great.”