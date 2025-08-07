GriefShare begins Aug. 28 at Disciples United Methodist Church

A GriefShare Support group will begin Thursday, Aug. 28 at Disciples United Methodist Church, 102 Maple Ave., Mt. Morris.

Sessions will run from 6 to 7:30p.m., in the Fireplace Room. The sessions will run through Nov. 20, to conclude before Thanksgiving. All meetings will be on Thursday evenings.

The cost of the program is $20 which is used to cover the fee for the workbook/study guide.

GriefShare is a support group that features faith based teaching focusing on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one.

The DVD portion features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by quiet listening and sharing in a safe small group.

Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow up fellowship were to them.

Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have already returned to their daily life routines.

Confidentiality is very much a part of this program. The participant’s bereavement experience may be recent or years ago.

The group offers will find encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend.

No matter what the cause of a loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand and may have the same feelings.

The program teaches how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief as well as receive valuable information about facing a new normal in life and renewing hope for the future.

“GriefShare is available to anyone in our church, community, or surrounding towns who would like to attend,“ said Tanya Koper, administrative assistant. ”Registration will be during our first evening together."

For more information, call the church office at 815-734-4853.