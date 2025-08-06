Ogle County police, fire agencies showcased at National Night Out

Oregon Patrol Officer Taylor Buckwalter helps Reed Wehmhoefer, 2, of Oregon, out of her squad car at the National Night Out event in Oregon on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. The event was organized by the Oregon Police Department and included displays and trucks provided by the fire department and public works departments. (Earleen Hinton)

Sunny skies and mild temps made for a perfect setting for three Ogle County police and fire agencies to showcase their equipment and skills.

Three National Night Out events – organized by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, Oregon Police Department, and Mt. Morris Police Department – were held in Byron, Oregon, and Mt. Morris on Tuesday evening, Aug. 5.

The events gave kids a chance to see, touch and climb into fire trucks from each municipality and one even had a giant spray dome - compliments of the Byron Fire Department.

The sheriff’s department also had its K9 officers on site in Byron during the evening event.

Kids in Mt. Morris had a chance to hold a fire hose and douse a small house under the direction of firefighters. And in Oregon, patrol officer Taylor Burkhalter was more than happy to give kids a chance to explore the inside of her squad car.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.