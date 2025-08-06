Ogle County police, fire agencies showcased at National Night Out

Sunny skies and mild temps made for a perfect setting for three Ogle County police and fire agencies to showcase their equipment and skills.
Three National Night Out events – organized by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, Oregon Police Department, and Mt. Morris Police Department – were held in Byron, Oregon, and Mt. Morris on Tuesday evening, Aug. 5.
The events gave kids a chance to see, touch and climb into fire trucks from each municipality and one even had a giant spray dome - compliments of the Byron Fire Department.
The sheriff’s department also had its K9 officers on site in Byron during the evening event.
Kids in Mt. Morris had a chance to hold a fire hose and douse a small house under the direction of firefighters. And in Oregon, patrol officer Taylor Burkhalter was more than happy to give kids a chance to explore the inside of her squad car.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.