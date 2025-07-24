100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County donate $11,400 to Rochelle CAN

100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County donated $11,400 to the Rochelle Community Action Network. (Photo provided by Beverly Opalka)

100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County met at Rock River Center in Oregon on July 17 and, after hearing from Rochelle Community Action Network, The Haven Network and Pegasus Special Riders, chose to donate $11,400 to Rochelle CAN.

Every quarter members of 100+ WWC of Ogle County meet in various locations in the area and choose between three local charities. Each member donates $100 and the accumulated funds are given to the organization receiving the most votes.

Rochelle CAN serves children in low income households and provides backpacks with school supplies, books, coats, shoes and Christmas gift cards. Their Operation Blessing serves roughly 3,800 children and depends heavily on volunteers.

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a WWC member or about the donation process can contact Deanna Forrest at forrestdede5@gmail.com or vist Facebook www.facebook.com/oglegives.