Chicago tribute band returns to Mt. Morris Jamboree July 25

The lawn was full in front of the bandshell during the Jamboree concert in Mt. Morris on Friday, July 19, 2024. Chicago Tribute Anthology, a band who plays Chicago songs, performed on the perfect summer evening. The free concerts continue throughout the summer on Friday nights on the village's historic campus downtown. (Earleen Hinton)

The Chicago Tribute Anthology (CTA) band returns to the Mt. Morris Jamboree bandshell stage at 7 p.m. Friday, July 25.

“The CTA brings to life the ‘Golden Age’ of Chicago by meticulously recreating many of the great songs from the first 11 albums,” said Larry Ubben, Jamboree organizer.

Band members include Tom Anderson, Paul Bata, Terry Geraci, Paul Mabin, Chuck Parrish, Reed Pauley, Dan Peters and John Springbrunn.

“Enjoy CTA live and experience all of these classic songs just the way you remember them,” said Ubben.

The band pays tribute to Chicago, the classic rock band that burst onto the music scene in April 1969.

“Born in the Midwest and infused with elements of jazz, blues, and latin influences, the first album by “Chicago Transit Authority”, or CTA as they were commonly known, went double platinum," Ubben said.

Such hits as Beginnings, Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?, and Question 67 & 68 propelled the band to popularity.

Chicago became a dominant force in popular music during the 1970s, producing at least one new album each year. This period was marked by the release of classic songs like, Free, Saturday in the Park, Dialogue, Just You ‘n Me, Feelin’ Stronger Every Day, Call On Me, and Old Days, to name a few.

Concessions for the 2-hour, Jamboree concert will be provided by both St. James Lutheran Church, who will offer brats, homemade barbecue, hot dogs, chips, and a wide assortment of homemade pies, with all proceeds supporting local and global ministries that provide food, shelter and health care.

P.E.O. Chapter CU will serve brats, hot dogs, chips, soft drinks and water.

Just 4 Fun ice cream as well as Bill’s Famous Lemonade stand will be there too, all starting at 5 p.m. Popcorn provided by the Mt. Morris Center will also be available.

“Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the Campus along with other craft and plant vendors from 4-8 p.m.,” Ubben said.

Encore’s Art Gallery and the Mt. Morris Historical Museum will be open during concerts on the Campus as well.

“Please bring a blanket or lawn chair, as the benches will likely fill fast, and join us on our Historical Campus, located two blocks south of IL Rt. 64 on Wesley Avenue and enjoy the free classic rock concert,” Ubben said.

To earn more about the Chicago Tribute Authority band visit http://www.chicagotribute.net.

Grass Attack, July 18

Local band Grass Attack returns to the Mt. Morris Jamboree at 7 p.m. Friday, July 18.

The Mt. Morris Library will be serving Italian sausages, hot dogs, chips and drinks starting at 5 p.m.