All Star Superband debuts at Mt. Morris Jamboree on July 11

The All-Star Superband, an 18-piece band, will perform Friday, July 11 at the Mt. Morris Jamboree. (Photo provided by Larry Ubben)

MT. MORRIS – The Mt. Morris Jamboree presents the debut of the All Star Superband at 7 p.m., July 11.

Hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the All-Star Superband is an 18-piece rehearsal big band that’s been performing every week since the year 2000.

“The band has been featured in concerts alongside Mindi Abair, Bobby Caldwell, Sal Lozano, and Doc Severinsen,” said Larry Ubben, Jamboree organizer. “The Superband is known for performing a wide variety of big band jazz. Music from the classics like Count Basie, Stan Kenton, and Woody Herman; to the screamers like Maynard Ferguson and Buddy Rich; the avant-guard like Don Ellis and Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra; to modern day bands such as Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band and the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra are all performed regularly.”

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center, who will be serving authentic Mexican tacos and nachos, as well as hosting a bake sale.

“Popcorn girls Emmie and Lily will be there too, starting at 5 p.m. Ewe and Me Acres will host a Farmers market from 4-8 p.m. offering fresh produce, baked goods, crafts, and more,” said Ubben.

Just 4 Fun Ice Cream and Bill’s Famous Lemonade will be on site as well. Encore’s Art Gallery and the Mt. Morris Historical Museum, located in College Hall will be open during concerts on the Campus.

“Please bring a blanket or lawn chair, as the benches will likely fill fast, and join us on our historic Campus, located two blocks south of IL Rt. 64 on Wesley Ave. and enjoy the free Big Band Jazz concert,” said Ubben.