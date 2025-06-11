First installment of Ogle County tax bills due June 13

The historic Ogle County Courthouse is located in the 100 block of S. Fifth and S. Fourth Streets in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses the offices of the County Clerk & Recorder, Zoning, and Treasurer. It is also is the location for Ogle County Board meetings. ( Earleen Hinton )

OREGON – Ogle County Collector Tiffany O’Brien is reminding property owners that the first installment of their property tax bill is due Friday, June 13.

Payment methods include cash, check (payable to Ogle County Collector) or credit card.

In-person payments can be made at the Treasurer’s office located in the old Ogle County Courthouse, 105 S. 5th Street, Oregon, or at any bank in Ogle County.

Office hours for the treasurer’s office are 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday excluding holidays.

Their mailing address is Ogle County Collector, P.O. Box 40, Oregon, IL 61061. Mailed payments must be postmarked by the due date to be considered timely.

Late payments will incur a fee of 1.5% per month or part of a month after the due date and must be remitted by mail or at the Collector’s office.

O’Brien’s office is also offering the option of online payments.