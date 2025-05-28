Mt. Morris - Oregon FFA alumni dinner, auction is June 14

Oregon FFA members will serve pork chops at the Mt. Morris - Oregon FFA Alumni Dinner and Auction on Saturday, June 14 at the Ogle County Fairgrounds. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Mt. Morris-Oregon FFA Alumni Pork Chop Dinner and Auction

The dinner is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 14 at the Ogle County Fairgrounds, with a live auction of items following the dinner.

The ticket price for a one pork chop dinner remains at $10 and the price for a two pork chop dinner remains at $13.

Advance tickets for the event are available by contacting Alumni President Jon Sheely at 815-978-2264.

Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event, but the price of the one pork chop dinner will increase to $12 and the price of the two pork chop dinner will increase to $15.

Carry-out dinners are also available.

The auction will include an assortment of interesting items, many of which are viewable at www.facebook.com/MtMorrisOregonFFAAlumni, the Alumni’s Facebook page.

The pork chop dinner and auction is a major fundraiser for the Mt. Morris-Oregon FFA Alumni Association that helps fund activities in conjunction with OHS FFA chapter, including providing funds to help OJSHS students participate in FFA activities and scholarships for OHS students continuing their education after high school.

Anyone unable to attend the pork shop dinner and auction may also contribute by sending a monetary donation to the Oregon FFA Alumni care of Oregon Junior Senior High School, 210 S. 10th Street, Oregon, IL 61061.