Leaf River Summer Daze to offer plenty of family fun June 6–8

LEAF RIVER – Ogle County’s festival 2025 festival season kicks off June 6-8 with Leaf River Summer Daze – a family-fun event that features fireworks, tractor pull, and a parade.
“Every year, Leaf River Summer Daze brings the community together for a fun-filled weekend of tractor pulls, family activities, parades, and a spectacular fireworks display – all set in the heart of charming downtown Leaf River,” said Tara Hagemann, who handles marketing for the festival.
This year’s schedule includes:
- Fireworks show Friday, June 6 at dusk
- Saturday, June 7, morning Car Show, downtown
- Saturday evening, Illini State Tractor Pulls
- Sunday, June 8, afternoon, Ogle County Sheriff K9 Demonstration
- After the K9 demonstration, the Grand Parade, through town
- Two-day Craft & Market Fair full of vendor
“Leaf River Summer Daze is a true celebration of our small-town roots,” said Dawn Plock, event chairwoman. “It’s the perfect way to kick off summer with friends, neighbors, and visitors from across the region.”
Admission is free, except where noted.
A full schedule and vendor information is available at https://leafriversummerdaze.org.