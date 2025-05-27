Leaf River Summer Daze to offer plenty of family fun June 6–8

Fire departments from Leaf River, Forreston, and Byron take part in the Leaf River Summer Daze parade. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

LEAF RIVER – Ogle County’s festival 2025 festival season kicks off June 6-8 with Leaf River Summer Daze – a family-fun event that features fireworks, tractor pull, and a parade.

“Every year, Leaf River Summer Daze brings the community together for a fun-filled weekend of tractor pulls, family activities, parades, and a spectacular fireworks display – all set in the heart of charming downtown Leaf River,” said Tara Hagemann, who handles marketing for the festival.

This year’s schedule includes:

Fireworks show Friday, June 6 at dusk

Saturday, June 7, morning Car Show, downtown

Saturday evening, Illini State Tractor Pulls

Sunday, June 8, afternoon, Ogle County Sheriff K9 Demonstration

After the K9 demonstration, the Grand Parade, through town

Two-day Craft & Market Fair full of vendor

“Leaf River Summer Daze is a true celebration of our small-town roots,” said Dawn Plock, event chairwoman. “It’s the perfect way to kick off summer with friends, neighbors, and visitors from across the region.”

Admission is free, except where noted.

A full schedule and vendor information is available at https://leafriversummerdaze.org.