May 27, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Leaf River Summer Daze to offer plenty of family fun June 6–8

Fireworks show Friday, June 6 at dusk

By Earleen Hinton

Fire departments from Leaf River, Forreston, and Byron take part in the Leaf River Summer Daze parade. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

LEAF RIVER – Ogle County’s festival 2025 festival season kicks off June 6-8 with Leaf River Summer Daze – a family-fun event that features fireworks, tractor pull, and a parade.

“Every year, Leaf River Summer Daze brings the community together for a fun-filled weekend of tractor pulls, family activities, parades, and a spectacular fireworks display – all set in the heart of charming downtown Leaf River,” said Tara Hagemann, who handles marketing for the festival.

This year’s schedule includes:

  • Fireworks show Friday, June 6 at dusk
  • Saturday, June 7, morning Car Show, downtown
  • Saturday evening, Illini State Tractor Pulls
  • Sunday, June 8, afternoon, Ogle County Sheriff K9 Demonstration
  • After the K9 demonstration, the Grand Parade, through town
  • Two-day Craft & Market Fair full of vendor

“Leaf River Summer Daze is a true celebration of our small-town roots,” said Dawn Plock, event chairwoman. “It’s the perfect way to kick off summer with friends, neighbors, and visitors from across the region.”

Admission is free, except where noted.

A full schedule and vendor information is available at https://leafriversummerdaze.org.

Leaf RiverFestival
Earleen Hinton

Earleen Hinton

Earleen creates content and oversees production of 8 community weeklies. She has worked for Shaw Newspapers since 1985.