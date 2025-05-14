Too much stuff? Consider donating your items to the Chana School Museum garage sale

Pieces of furniture were just some of the items for sale at the Chana School's annual rummage sale fundraiser in 2023. This year's fundraising event for the 1883 historic two-room schoolhouse is May 30-31 in the basement of the Oregon Coliseum on North Fourth Street and in tents at the front of the building. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — It’s time to clean out the garage, sort the closets, straighten up the basement and collect all those unused and unwanted items and donate them to the 28th annual Chana School Museum Benefit Rummage Sale that will be May 30-31.

“The Chana School Foundation would appreciate any donated items for this big fundraiser,” said Chana School Museum Volunteer Connie Stauffer. “Contribution acknowledgements will be available for tax deductions for the Internal Revenue Service.”

The Chana School Foundation is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization that maintains and runs the historic 1883 Chana School Museum.

This year’s sale will be held at the Oregon Coliseum in downtown Oregon from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 30, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 31.

“This fundraiser generates funds to support the old 1883 schoolhouse and its programs. The school museum is run by volunteers and supported through fundraisers, grants and donations, Stauffer said.

Donations for the event will be taken right after Oregon’s citywide garage sales held the weekend of Memorial Day.

Drop-off days are set for the Chana School Museum Sale for Tuesday, May 27, from 3-6 p.m. and Wednesday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“All items should be dropped off at the north side of the Coliseum on these dates and times,” Stauffer said. “Some items we cannot take for donation are large entertainment centers, large appliances, blinds, mattress and springs, and car seats.”

Call Ray Gruber at 815-979-2903 for more information on what items can be accepted.

The Chana School Museum is a unique, two-room school that is listed on the National Register of Historical Places in the United States.

To learn more about the Chana School Museum and how you can become a volunteer, call Stauffer at 815-732-2447.

“Volunteers are always needed for special projects, school group activities, fundraisers, and so much more,” she said. “If you would like to help with this year’s rummage sale call me. Volunteers have saved, moved, restored, and now operate the Chana School Museum. Join us in our continued efforts to keep our local rural history alive for all ages.”