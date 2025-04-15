Open invitation to Ogle County Historical Society meeting

The Ruby Nash Museum and Ogle County Historical Society are located at the corner of N. Sixth Street and Franklin Streets in Oregon. (Shaw Media File Photo)

OREGON – April 28 is Global Pay It Forward Day! Have you ever thought of becoming a supporting member of the Ogle County Historical Society?

If you live in the area, could you volunteer and become involved in our efforts to preserve Ogle County’s history? Whether near or far, historical society members would love to hear from you and are extending an open invitation to their next monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 28, at the carriage house annex behind the Nash House Museum at 111 N. 6th Street.

“Find out how you could become a part of helping us preserve and share Ogle County history. We would love to have you join us,” said member Michal Burnett.