Cast announced for PAG’s ‘Crimes of the Heart’

The performing Arts Guild will present "Crimes of the Heart" in May in Mt. Morris. (Image provided by Performing Art)

MT. MORRIS — The Performing Arts Guild of Mt. Morris will present “Crimes of the Heart” from Friday through Sunday, May 2-4, at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris.

Written by Beth Henley, “Crimes of the Heart” won the Pulitzer Prize in 1981. The play is set in the South and focuses on the lives of the eccentric Magrath sisters, Lenny, Meg and Babe. It searches how the influences in each of their pasts are reflected in their present lives and where they want to be in the future.

The play addresses the emotions of sisterhood and family relationships, both humorous and thoughtful.

Performances start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. There will be open seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors open a half hour before show time. For tickets call 815-734-2103 or order online at www.performingartsguild.com.

Auditions were held in February. Cast members are Mary Mead-Cantrell as Meg Magrath, Ranae Taylor as Babe Botrelle, Mary Cheatwood as Lenny Magrath, Natalie Coy as Chick Boyle, Pete Raum as Doc Porter and Dennis Cheatwood as Barnette Lloyd.

“Crimes of the Heart” is to be directed by Priscilla Osborne and Trudy Whalen with Karen Urish as the producer.